It’s hard to believe but it’s true, over the weekend wild allegations by Mathias Pogba, brother of Juventus star Paul Pogba, were made about his brother and his preference to turn to witch doctors. Mathias Pogba stated that Paul had hired a witch doctor to put a ‘spell’ on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias had uploaded a video online in four languages where he was threatening to reveal “great revelations” about his World Cup winning brother. Paul was quick to act through the use of his lawyers who came out with a statement: “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba… The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

It is being reported that an organized gang is trying to extort the Pogba family of 13 million euros. When it comes to Mbappe, L'Equipe is reporting that the French star is “observing” the situation.

Kylian Mbappe in the middle of Pogba brothers scandal

Kylian Mbappe is mentioned various times in Mathias Pogba’s video rant, where Paul is accused of ‘keeping secrets and manipulating people’. Mathias made no reference as to why Paul would turn to a witch doctor to wish his French teammate ill.

Mathias even went as far as to tweet Mbappe directly, "Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the marabou is known! Sorry to do this brother, a so called Muslim deep in witchcraft, it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!"