The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage is about to conclude. But first, PSV will welcome Arsenal to Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on the final matchday of Group B on Tuesday, December 12.
The previous meeting between these teams came in September, in the first round of the group stage. On that occasion, the Gunners claimed a 4-0 victory in north London. Now, they’ll try and finish the group strongly with another win.
Mikel Arteta‘s team has already secured the top spot on the group but it still needs to bounce back after losing to Aston Villa in the weekend. PSV, on the other hand, need at least a draw to secure a spot in the round of 16.
PSV vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (EDT)
How to Watch PSV vs Arsenal in your Country
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 5 AfriqueDStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTVSony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+TNT Sports 2LiveScore Appdiscovery+ App
Israel: 5Sport5Sport 4K
Italy: Sky Sport CalcioNOW TVSKY Go ItaliaSky Sport 254Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co
Kenya: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect MalaysiasookabeIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO MaxTNT SportsTNT Go
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Netherlands: RTL 7Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 PlayTV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue SportBlue Sport 9 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: discovery+, Appdiscovery+, TNT Sports 2
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN.com