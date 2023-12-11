PSV vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in your country

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage is about to conclude. But first, PSV will welcome Arsenal to Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on the final matchday of Group B on Tuesday, December 12.

[Watch PSV vs Arsenal online free in the US on Fubo]

The previous meeting between these teams came in September, in the first round of the group stage. On that occasion, the Gunners claimed a 4-0 victory in north London. Now, they’ll try and finish the group strongly with another win.

Mikel Arteta‘s team has already secured the top spot on the group but it still needs to bounce back after losing to Aston Villa in the weekend. PSV, on the other hand, need at least a draw to secure a spot in the round of 16.

PSV vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (EDT)

How to Watch PSV vs Arsenal in your Country

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: GUIGO, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 5 AfriqueDStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTVSony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+TNT Sports 2LiveScore Appdiscovery+ App

Israel: 5Sport5Sport 4K

Italy: Sky Sport CalcioNOW TVSKY Go ItaliaSky Sport 254Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports AppFlowsports.co

Kenya: DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect MalaysiasookabeIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO MaxTNT SportsTNT Go

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Netherlands: RTL 7Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 PlayTV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box GoPolsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect SingaporeStarHub TV+beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue SportBlue Sport 9 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+, Appdiscovery+, TNT Sports 2

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA, Paramount+, TUDN.com