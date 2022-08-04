For the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, Puebla had to play against Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc for Matchday 7. However, this game had to be postponed. Find out here the reason and when it will be played.

Puebla went on from a good start to a streak with four games without a win. The team managed by Nicolas Larcamon has scored once in the last 3 Liga MX matchups. Now, they will have a week off to prepare the game against Club Tijuana next week.

Whereas Pumas UNAM have the same winless streak situation. Although the team won't play for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura, Pumas will have some playing minutes this weekend. In fact, it was an international club game the reason this Mexican League game was postponed. Check out below which one.

Why was the 2022 Liga MX Apertura game postponed and when its going to be played?

Pumas UNAM were invited by Barcelona to play for the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Therefore, the Liga MX organization had to rearrange a new schedule for this matchup between Puebla and Pumas UNAM.

After some talks between both clubs and the league, this Matchday 7 matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura to be held at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET).

This situation happened also to Club America and Chivas due to their friendly matchups in U.S. soil against big European sides such as Juventus and Real Madrid respectively. Therefore, there will be some extra Liga MX action in between weekdays on September.