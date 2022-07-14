Pumas UNAM is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest teams in Liga MX. In this Apertura 2022, the team is trying to demonstrate they have a competitive roster, but in Matchday 3 they will face a difficult rival such as Necaxa. Here you will find all you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Apertura 2022 Liga MX

The Apertura 2022 tournament is advancing and, in spite of the early stage of the regular season, all the teams are trying to get three points in each one of their game. In Week 3, Pumas UNAM will present again in front of their people, receiving the visit of Necaxa. Next, you will find the information about date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream this interesting duel.

In the middle of the week, Pumas faced Celta de Vigo from Spain at home in a friendly match. With goals of Diogo de Oliveira for the UNAM and Iago Aspas from the away side, the game ended in a draw in Ciudad Universitaria. Now, they will try to win their duel against Necaxa to enter into the first 12 places of the competition.

As for the away team, in this case Necaxa, they are also trying to find the right path through this Apertura 2022. They are not part of the discussion for the title, but there have been lots of underdogs lately in Liga MX that keep their dream alive for this semester.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Date

This duel for the Week 3 of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Pumas UNAM and Necaxa will take place at the Olimpico Universitari Stadium this Sunday, July 17 at 12:00 PM (CT).

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 13:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa

This Week 3 match of the 2022 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX between Pumas UNAM and Necaxa can be seen in the United States only on ViX.