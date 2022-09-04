Pumas UNAM and Queretaro, the worst two teams in Liga MX Apertura 2022, will face off in their last call for a chance to make the finals. Read here to check out when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM will clash with Queretaro on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free. The thrilling duel between Pumas UNAM and Queretaro will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Nobody expected to see Pumas UNAM at the bottom of the table with 12 matches played. This was supposed to be the season in which the team would end a period of 11 years without a title, but, everything has been an enormous disappointment. Big splashes in the transfer market such as Dani Alves, Eduardo 'Toto' Salvio and Gustavo del Prete have failed to live up to the expectations and Pumas have nine straight games without a victory. If Andres Lillini's team doesn't win against Queretaro, the season is over.

Meanwhile, Queretaro sits in the last place of the table in the Mexican League with only 8 points in 13 matches. Regarding the game against Pumas, the bad news for Queretaro is that they have not won as the visiting team this season: two draws and four losses.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Date

Pumas UNAM will host Queretaro on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro in the US

Pumas UNAM against Queretaro, the last opportunity for Dani Alves squad to stay alive in Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.