Pumas UNAM will play against Queretaro for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available to watch and live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

Pumas UNAM haven't figured out yet how to win a Liga MX since July. In fact, the team managed by Andres Lillini has lost four games in the last six matchdays. As the 17th place at the standings, Pumas UNAM need to win again in order to try to clinch a Reclassification Playoffs spot.

On the other side, Queretaro have been a disaster through the 2022 Liga MX Apertura regular season. In fac, the team managed by Mauro Gerk won a game until Matchday 10. It was a 2-0 win over Club Tijuana at home.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Despite both teams come off with a winless streak, one thing that this matchup has always delivered is more than one goal per game. In fact, in the last five Liga MX matchups between these two sides, 14 goals have been scored.

Moreover, this game is one of the most evenly-matched in recent history. Two wins for Pumas UNAM, two wins for Queretaro, and one draw in their last five Liga MX matchups. However, a draw is no good for either of them.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura game for Matchday 13 between Pumas UNAM and Queretaro will be played on Wednesday, September 3 at 10:05 PM (ET). It will be available in the United States to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Pumas UNAM have better chances to win this game with +100 odds. While, Queretaro are the underdogs with +260 odds to win at home. A draw would make a +220 payout.

