Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Tijuana in Matchweek 1 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on July 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants better results. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pumas UNAM had good numbers last season, but the team could never reach the final despite playing as one of the favorites to win one of the Liga MX stages.

Tijuana is one of those small teams in the league and last season was terrible for them with 16 losses and only 7 wins. It's been more than ten years since the Xolos won a stage in the local league.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Storylines

Pumas UNAM won 13 games during the 2021-2022 Liga MX season but in the end the record was negative as the team won only 11 games and drew another 10. The best thing about Pumas during the past season was when they made it to the 2021 Apertura Tournament semi-finals and lost to current champions Atlas.

Tijuana did not play in the playoffs last season, the team only won seven games and tied 11 with 16 losses. Tijuana played two games against Pumas last season, the team lost during the Apertura tournament and won another one during the Clausura tournament at home 1-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are favorites to win this game they have a more efficient offensive attack than the visitors and their record last season was better. Tijuana don't have a good overall record against Pumas UNAM but the last game against them was a win and that could mean something positive for Tijuana as underdogs. Pumas are the best pick for this game.



