The group stage draw of Qatar 2022 is set as the next FIFA World Cup is upon us. Check out here the tournament bracket, the schedule, groups, and games of the long-awaited competition.

The wait is over. The group stage draw of Qatar 2022 has already been held and the stage is set for a new edition of the FIFA World Cup. 29 teams have claimed a place, while the three remaining berths will be decided in June.

The inter-continental playoffs that involve Conmebol, Concacaf, AFC, and OFC representatives will grant two tickets to Qatar, while the other berth will be up for grabs in the pending UEFA playoff final between Wales and the winner of Scotland-Ukraine.

With all eight groups already defined, the World Cup fever is sky-high and fans can't wait for November. Here, take a look at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 bracket to know every team's route to the ultimate glory.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Schedule & Groups

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off on Monday, November 21, 2022. The inaugural game will be played between Senegal and Netherlands at 6 AM (ET). Take a look at all eight groups and the dates for each stage of the competition.

Group stage

From Monday, November 21 to Friday, December 2.

Four games per day.

Kick-off times: 6 AM, 9 AM, 12 PM, 3 PM.

Round of 16

From Saturday, December 3 to Tuesday, December 6.

Two games per day.

Kick-off times: 11 AM, 3 PM.

Quarterfinals

From Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 10.

Two games per day.

Kick-off times: 11 AM, 3 PM.

Semifinals

From Tuesday, December 13 to Wednesday, 14.

One game per day.

Kick-off times: 3 PM.

Third-place game

Saturday, December 17.

Kick-off time: 11 AM.

Final

Sunday, December 18.

Kick-off time: 11 AM.

*(All times are in Eastern Time)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Knockout Stage Bracket

With groups from A to H sorted out, we can already picture what the knockout stage bracket of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will look like depending on the group phase results. Check it out here: