In the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar, France plan to successfully defend their title there. Regardless of the outcome of the competition in December, a new coach will be appointed for Les Blues and Kylian Mbappe, the team's main star.

After winning the World Cup in Russia four years ago, France will go to Qatar 2022 with the intention of successfully defending the title. Les Blues are likely to be optimistic about their chances of advancing further in the competition, but they should be aware of the recent pattern in which tournament champions have been eliminated in the first round.

France won both the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA Nations League in 2021, although they were eliminated in the round of 16 in the rescheduled European Championship. The 2022 World Cup will be Didier Deschamps' squad's first major tournament since they won only one of their previous six games.

The deadline for Deschamps to submit his preliminary roster of 35-55 players to FIFA in order to be considered for his final squad selection of 26 players for Qatar is Friday, October 21. With injuries sidelining Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, the French coach will be hoping for a speedy recovery from Mike Maignan (back-up to Hugo Lloris in goal), Lucas Hernandez, or Jules Kounde.

France to replace Didier Deschamps after Qatar 2022

Regardless of the outcome of how they fare in the tournament, Kylian Mbappe and the rest of Les Blues will be getting a new coach. Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Zinedine Zidane will take over as France's manager, replacing Didier Deschamps. This is according to Libertad Digital.

The Frenchman departed for the second time from Real Madrid in May of 2021 following a trophy-less season. He has remained unemployed since then, despite interest from a number of other teams.

His former France colleague Thierry Henry has speculated that the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner may sit on the sidelines till a spot opens up in the French national squad. Now the Spanish online newspaper Libertad Digital reports that an agreement between the parties has been reached, with Zidane succeeding Deschamps in the coming months.

The manager who has won the Champions League as a manager three times has already rejected many high-profile employment offers. Several teams, including Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, have been linked to him in the past. However, the 50-year-old said publicly in June that he wanted to lead France and that he was "not through with Les Bleus."