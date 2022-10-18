Chelsea and France national team superstar N'Golo Kante has received bad news nearly a month away for the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With Qatar 2022 right around the corner, the only thing world soccer cares about is the FIFA World Cup. Yes, we still have to wait a month for the opening game. But that's not a lot of time for national team managers, who will have to submit their initial rosters soon.

That's why this moment of the season worries so many players, coaches, and fans. The club season is in full swing and it won't stop until a few days before the big tournament, meaning that players are putting their World Cup hopes on the line.

As a matter of fact, many teams have already suffered horrible news with crucial players being ruled out just weeks away from Qatar 2022. France are the latest side to deal with a huge blow, as N'Golo Kante is set to miss the competition.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante to miss Qatar 2022 World Cup with France

On Tuesday, Chelsea announced that defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante would be on the sidelines for four months after having surgery on his injured hamstring, meaning he won't play in Qatar 2022.

"N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury. The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage. Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months," Chelsea said in a statement.

Kante, 31, has been struggling with the injury for some time, playing only two games this season. His absence will certainly be a huge blow for Didier Deschamps' side, as it loses a key member of the 2018 World Cup winning team.