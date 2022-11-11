Luis Enrique released his final roster of 26 players on Friday, with the competition set to begin on November 20. Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara were left off the team, though, in favor of a younger look. Get the lowdown on who will be representing La Roja in Qatar 2022.

Having not won it since 2010, Spain are about to compete in their 12th straight World Cup appearance. To make matters worse, Enrique's squad was drawn into arguably the most difficult group stage.

Germany, the 2014 World Cup winners, will be there, along with Japan and Costa Rica. On November 23, La Roja will play their opening game against Costa Rica. Four days later, they will face Germany in a mouthwatering matchup, and on December 1, they will round up the Group Stage against Japan.

Spain’s full list of players for Qatar 2022

The coach went with a mix of proven veterans like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from Barcelona, both of whom were on Spain's World Cup-winning team in 2010, and younger, less-proven players. Three La Liga players — winger Yeremy Pino, striker Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, and defender Hugo Guillamon from Valencia — made the cut.

Even though there was some doubt about whether or not 20-year-old Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati would make Enrique's final roster, he was selected. The list also included three Premier League all-stars — Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, and Rodri — along with goalkeepers David Raya and Robert Sanchez from Brentford and Brighton, for a total of five.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford).

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

