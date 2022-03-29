The long-awaited moment has finally arrived: South America now knows the National Teams that will represent it in the upcoming FIFA World Cup after the long and exhausting phase of the Conmebol Qualifiers. Find out who are the lucky ones who will play in Qatar 2022.

Conmebol is one of FIFA's most passionate confederations. The fight for the tickets available to participate in the World Cup is fierce, so getting one of them is a real feat. Qatar 2022 already knows which teams from this region will spread their talent in their fields.

FIFA allocates 4 direct passes to its World Cups for Conmebol, but also gives the possibility to another team, the one that has finished fifth in the standings of the South American Qualifiers, to fight to join its peers already qualified via a win in an Intercontinental Playoff.

The justification for Conmebol having 4.5 places available for the FIFA World Cups, such as the upcoming Qatar 2022, lies in the 9 world championships won by this region, second only to UEFA (12 championships) in successes.

Conmebol representatives at Qatar 2022

The owners of the 4 direct tickets from South America to Qatar 2022 already have a name and a surname: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. Somehow, logic prevailed and the most successful Conmebol teams in World Cups once again secured the right to compete in this tournament.

It will not be known until mid-June if Peru will be able to join its peers who have already qualified for Qatar 2022. Likewise, at the beginning of the aforementioned month, it will be known which Asian team, Australia or the United Arab Emirates, will have to overcome in order to participate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Brazil

The Canarinha qualified for Qatar 2022 as the world soccer power it is: it was the first National Team from the entire American continent to secure its place, after dominating the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers from start to finish. Never in the history of the World Cups has Brazil missed a single edition.

Argentina

The rivalry between Brazil and Argentina transpires in every action they take, such as qualifying for Qatar 2022 practically one after the other. After the Verde Amarelha qualified, the Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, made the list of countries participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay

The Conmebol Qualifiers were a painful process for Uruguay, but in the end, their tireless fighting spirit led them to qualify for Qatar 2022, the first World Cup in 20 years in which they will not have the legendary Oscar Washington Tabarez on the bench.

Ecuador

After a long absence of 12 years, la Tri has returned to the FIFA World Cup. With a very decent performance in the Conmebol Qualifiers, Ecuador assured its spot in Qatar 2022 just behind the group of the big-three teams of South America.