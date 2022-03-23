It will be inevitable that security measures will have to be taken to prevent the spread and contagion of the Covid-19 virus during the stay in the Middle East of those attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Find out if you will have to contemplate a quarantine period or not upon your arrival in Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022: Do I have to quarantine upon arrival in the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup?

The current world situation has added one more item to the list of issues to consider when making a special trip, such as attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In addition to match tickets, travel and accommodation, there are also rules to be observed to prevent the spread of theCovid-19 virus.

With an expected influx of millions of people around the world, the host country of the 22nd FIFA World Cup has to be cautious to avoid any outbreak of contagions that could put both Qatari residents and those attending the great soccer event at risk.

Thus, a series of strict but necessary health security measures have been put in place to prevent the virus from also attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as an unwanted guest. You can learn more about the Covid-19 vaccines accepted by the government here, or in this other story, delve into the virus tracking application that you will need to register for.

Will you need to comply with a quarantine when you arrive at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

The answer depends on the country you come from, whether or not you have the Covid-19 vaccine, what type you have of the last one, and how many doses you have had. All of the above variables together will determine whether you need to quarantine or not.

This is essential to avoid a bitter experience in Qatar 2022. If you had to go through a period of forced quarantine, which you had not contemplated, you could miss some of the matches for which you have obtained, with much effort and patience, tickets.

Country of origin and its influence on entry to Qatar

The Qatar Ministry of Public Health has designed a classification of the countries of origin of tourists wishing to enter the host country of the World Cup. They are divided into green and red countries.

The countries on the green list are considered to be the least risky, so the health security demands placed on visitors residing in them are low. However, for tourists coming from countries included in the red list, the sanitary requirements increase significantly.

It is easy to know the list in which your country was located by the Qatar Ministry of Public Health. If it does not appear on the following ones, is considered a green country that requires just Standard Health Measures.

Red listed countries with high health measures: Bangladesh, Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, and Zimbabwe.

Type of Covid-19 vaccine, doses received, and date of vaccination

Qatar classifies Covid-19 vaccines as approved or conditionally approved. Both groups can achieve the immunity status set by the Qatari government to freely enter Qatar 2022, but, this depends on the number of doses received, the date their last dose was administered, and the possible mix of approved and conditionally approved vaccines.

Approved vaccines: Pfizer / BioNTech (Comirnaty) - Two Doses; Moderna (SpikeVax) - Two Doses; AstraZeneca (Covishield / Oxford / Vaxzevria) - Two Doses; Jansen / Johnson & Johnson (only one dose).

Conditionally approved vaccines: Sinopharm vaccine - Two Doses; Sinovac - Two Doses; Sputnik V - Two Doses; Covaxin - Two Doses.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca immunity status: 9 months, 14 days after receiving the second dose, and 12 months after the booster or third dose.

Jansen & Jansen immunity status: 9 months, 14 days after receiving the first dose, and 12 months, 7 days after receiving the booster or second dose.

Conditionally approved vaccines immunity status: 6 months, 14 days after receiving the second dose; 12 months, 14 days after receiving a booster or third dose of fully approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, and Jansen & Jansen).

Another way to reach immunity is by having contracted the virus and recovered from it. The validity of this status is up to 12 months from the date of infection. Nevertheless, an official and verifiable laboratory test result must be provided as evidence.

All those who fit the above criteria of the type of vaccines, number of doses received, and time since the last dose are considered non-immune or incompletely vaccinated and will require stricter health measures when they reach the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Who has to be quarantined upon arrival in Qatar 2022 and who can avoid it?

The difference between spending a few days in quarantine upon arrival in the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup or having the immediate freedom to move wherever you want lies in the following combinations, which again depend on the sum or combination of the criteria mentioned above.

The fully vaccinated, immune and recovered people coming from the green listed countries (Standard Health Measures) not being a European Union citizen or resident must provide a negative pre-travel PCR lab result, applied no longer than 48 hours before the departure from the origin country, to avoid the quarantine. For EU citizens and residents the PCR test is optional.

Those whose status for the Qatari government is unvaccinated or not immune, coming from the green listed countries (Standard Health Measures), have to provide a negative PCR test prior to its arrival to Qatar, and also must undergo a 5-day quarantine. On the fifth day, a Rapid Antigen Test must be taken and passed to be released.

Regarding the attendants to the Qatar 2022 coming from the red-listed countries, the fully vaccinated and recovered ones have to provide a negative pre-travel PCR test, taken no longer than 48 hours before the departure from the origin country, and also undergo a 1-day quarantine. They will be released after the mentioned day if a Rapid Antigen Test is passed. The unvaccinated or non-immune people coming from the red-listed countries will not be allowed to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup attendants that have to undergo a quarantine to be allowed to enter Qatar will need a hotel to go through this security health measure. Different options can be found and booked on the following website.