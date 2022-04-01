When everyone thought that the 2022 World Cup curtain-raiser would be Qatar vs. Ecuador, FIFA announced changes to kick-off times. Here, find out why the opening match of Qatar 2022 was changed.

The stage is set for Qatar 2022 after a much anticipated FIFA World Cup draw, where all eight groups have been defined despite there are three berths still up for grabs. 29 teams are already in, while more teams wait to book a place via the playoffs.

In June, Costa Rica will take on New Zealand while Peru will face Australia or the United Arab Emirates in the other inter-continental playoff. Besides, Wales are taking on the winner of Scotland-Ukraine in the pending UEFA playoff final.

However, the World Cup has sort of begun for most as the route to the grand final is set with the group stage already defined. FIFA has announced some modifications to the schedule though, changing the opening match of the tournament.

What will be the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

When everyone expected Qatar and Ecuador to kick off the 2022 World Cup, FIFA has revealed new kick-off times for group stage games and that's why the inaugural match will be different.

With the modifications, Qatar 2022 will still get underway with a Group A game but it won't be between the aforementioned teams. Instead, Senegal vs. Netherlands will be the opening match of the World Cup on Monday November 21, 2022 at 6 AM (ET).