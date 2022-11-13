One of the most important midfielders of the Argentine team, Giovani Lo Celso, will not be present at the next World Cup Qatar 2022, why is this? Here we tell you.

The Argentine team has grown a lot since the poor participation in Russia 2018. Not only did they manage to put together a team with good performances, very committed players and a lot of desire to achieve important things: the results also came for Lionel Scaloni's team.

The Copa America won by Argentina broke more than 20 years of absence of Argentine titles. In addition, their participation in the qualifiers was also very good, reaching second place only behind Brazil and qualifying for Qatar 2022 several Matchdays before the end of the Conmebol qualifiers.

An important part of this process was Giovani Lo Celso, who was highly regarded by coach Lionel Scaloni not only for his performances in the Argentine team, but also for his great moment at Villarreal. However, he will not go to the World Cup and here we tell you why.

Why is Giovani Lo Celso missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

In the game between Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal, Giovani Lo Celso suffered a muscle detachment that will take him away in a period of 6 to 8 weeks. It was first thought to be a Grade 1 tear to the biceps in his right leg, so within three weeks it was speculated that he might be available. However, when this injury was confirmed, the Argentine was ruled out for Qatar.

