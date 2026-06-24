Bosnia and Herzegovina’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet in a crucial Group B match at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s how their latest FIFA rankings compare.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar today at Seattle Stadium in a decisive Group B matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With both teams entering the final round of group-stage play on just one point, the result could determine whether either nation has a realistic chance of advancing to the Round of 32.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Bosnia and Herzegovina are ranked No. 65 in the world with 1,381.18 points. Despite sitting below Qatar in the rankings, the Bosnians will look to use their experience against European opposition as they attempt to secure a crucial victory in Seattle.

Bosnia and Herzegovina opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland on Matchday 2. The European side now finds itself under pressure heading into its final group-stage match, knowing that anything less than a positive result could end their World Cup campaign.

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How does Bosnia and Herzegovina’s FIFA ranking compare to Qatar?

While Bosnia and Herzegovina enter the match ranked 65th in the FIFA standings, Qatar sit slightly higher at No. 56 with 1,438.82 points. The ranking gap highlights how closely matched the two nations are on paper despite their different soccer backgrounds.

Ermin Mahmic #26 of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates with Amar Memic #15 after scoring the team’s first goal. Harry How/Getty Images

Both teams have collected just one point through their first two matches. Bosnia earned their point in a draw against Canada, while Qatar salvaged a 1-1 result against Switzerland before suffering a heavy defeat to Canada on Matchday 2.

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What is at stake for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Qatar?

A victory would give Bosnia and Herzegovina four points and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage, either through a top-two finish or as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. The same opportunity exists for Qatar, making this one of the most important matches in Group B.