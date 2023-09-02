Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership has the Old Firm Derby as the main matchup. This historic rivalry involves Rangers facing Celtic at Ibrox Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Rangers arrive more tired than their opponent because they come off a Champions League qualifier series that saw them being eliminated by PSV. Their beginning wasn’t ideal, but they secured a pair of victories after their first appearance of the league.
Celtic have started the season in a great way under Brendan Rodgers. They are going to take the lead of the standing with a victory, considering they are undefeated in three matches with two victories and a draw.
Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Rangers will confront Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership this Sunday, September 3.
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Australia: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 1:00 PM
Denmark: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 11:00 AM
Greece: 2:00 PM
India: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 6:00 AM
Kenya: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
Nigeria: 12:00 PM
Norway: 1:00 PM
Poland: 1:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Sweden: 1:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in your country
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ghana: ESPN Africa
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18
International: Celtic TV, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Israel: 5Plus
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: ESPN Africa
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: ESPN Africa
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
UK: Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (free trial), CBS Sports Network