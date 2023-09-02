Rangers vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership in your country

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership has the Old Firm Derby as the main matchup. This historic rivalry involves Rangers facing Celtic at Ibrox Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Rangers arrive more tired than their opponent because they come off a Champions League qualifier series that saw them being eliminated by PSV. Their beginning wasn’t ideal, but they secured a pair of victories after their first appearance of the league.

Celtic have started the season in a great way under Brendan Rodgers. They are going to take the lead of the standing with a victory, considering they are undefeated in three matches with two victories and a draw.

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Rangers will confront Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Scottish Premiership this Sunday, September 3.

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Australia: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 11:00 AM

Greece: 2:00 PM

India: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 AM

Kenya: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 AM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

Nigeria: 12:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in your country

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ghana: ESPN Africa

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18

International: Celtic TV, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Israel: 5Plus

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: ESPN Africa

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Polsat Sport News, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: ESPN Africa

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

UK: Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

United States: Fubo (free trial), CBS Sports Network