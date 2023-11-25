Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will travel to Estadio Vallecas in Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano in a 2023-2024 La Liga game. Rayo Vallecano are currently in 10th place in La Liga with 18 points from 13 games. On the other hand, Barcelona are ready to win against an underdog to earn three easy points.

Barcelona are in the third spot of the La Liga standings with 30 points, they are 4 points away from the first spot which is taken by Girona with 34 points. The two most recent games were victories for Barcelona against Real Sociedad 1-0 and against Alaves 2-1.

Rayo Vallecano lost a recent game against Girona 2-1 which ended their good streak that included multiple draws and a 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Saturday, November 25 at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid. Rayo Vallecano has a good home record, and Barcelona has been inconsistent this season. However, FC Barcelona has a better overall record and a better head-to-head record against Rayo Vallecano.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM November 26

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 AM

Iran: 5:00 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 3:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM November 26

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bangladesh: T Sports

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, FanCode

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360

Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deporte