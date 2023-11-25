Barcelona will travel to Estadio Vallecas in Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano in a 2023-2024 La Liga game. Rayo Vallecano are currently in 10th place in La Liga with 18 points from 13 games. On the other hand, Barcelona are ready to win against an underdog to earn three easy points.
Barcelona are in the third spot of the La Liga standings with 30 points, they are 4 points away from the first spot which is taken by Girona with 34 points. The two most recent games were victories for Barcelona against Real Sociedad 1-0 and against Alaves 2-1.
Rayo Vallecano lost a recent game against Girona 2-1 which ended their good streak that included multiple draws and a 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Saturday, November 25 at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid. Rayo Vallecano has a good home record, and Barcelona has been inconsistent this season. However, FC Barcelona has a better overall record and a better head-to-head record against Rayo Vallecano.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM November 26
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 AM
Iran: 5:00 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 3:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM November 26
Norway: 2:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bangladesh: T Sports
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, FanCode
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italia
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360
Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deporte