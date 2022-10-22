Atletico Madrid will visit Real Betis on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. This competitive game will be played at Benito Villamarin Stadium. Read here how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Real Betis will host Atletico Madrid at Benito Villamarin Stadium in a very important battle. The race to qualify for the next Champions League has these two teams as protagonists, so this clash on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga could end up being decisive in the future. Find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, FuboTV (free trial) is an available option.

Real Betis have been remarkable under head coach Manuel Pellegrini. This season shows that the last one wasn’t a fluke. They arrive to this competitive matchup with five games without a loss in all competitions. But that run hasn’t been great since three of them were ties. Although their performances at home have been very steady, proved by their undefeated record in front of their fans both in La Liga and the Europa League.

For Atletico Madrid, their inconsistency has been the reason why they fell behind the leaders so rapidly. They got here with four consecutive appearances with no defeats, but the next days could shape the rest of the season for them. The Colchoneros has a key duel against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League during the week, so putting together a lineup won’t be easy for Diego Simeone this time.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Real Betis will receive Atletico Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium on Matchday 11 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. The game will be played this Sunday, October 23.

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 1:15 AM (October 24)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 PM

Cameroon: 3:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Costa Rica: 8:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Ecuador: 9:15 AM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Iran: 5:45 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 4:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Japan: 11:15 PM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Morocco: 3:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (October 24)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Qatar: 5:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Senegal: 2:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

South Korea: 11:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

Tanzania: 5:15 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:15 AM

Tunisia: 3:15 PM

Uganda: 5:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK : 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 12

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

UAE: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes+