Real Betis take on Barcelona at Benito Villamarín Stadium, Sevilla, on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch in the US 2021-2022 La Liga season

Real Betis and Barcelona will meet at Benito Villamarín Stadium (Sevilla) on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here, find out everything you need to know about this game such as, the date, kick-off time, and where to watch it in the US.

Real Betis are having a great season, were crowned Copa del Rey champion after beating Valencia, and are in fifth place in La Liga standings with 58 points. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini must beat Barcelona to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022- 2023 Champions League.

On the other hand, The Cules have greatly improved their performance since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are in second place in the standings with 66 points, but far behind Real Madrid which have already been crowned champion. Los Blaugranas will play again after defeating Mallorca 2-1.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Date

Real Betis and Barcelona will face each other at Benito Villamarín Stadium on Saturday, May 7, on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona

The game to be played between Real Betis and Barcelona on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.