Real Betis and Barcelona will face each other at Benito Villamarín Stadium (Sevilla) on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season. This game will take place on Saturday, May 7. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

In its last La Liga match, Real Betis drew 0-0 with Getafe. The team led by Manuel Pellegrini is in fifth place in the standings with 58 points and must defeat Barcelona to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the 2022- 2023 Champions League. Pellegrini has the entire squad available for Saturday, except for Hector Bellerín and the long-term injured Martín Montoya and Camarasa.

On the other hand, Barcelona are in second place in the standings with 66 points, but far behind Real Madrid which have already been crowned champion. Ter Stegen is still in doubt for the match, and Piqué, Pedri, Nico, Dest, and Sergi Roberto are confirmed absentees.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Benito Villamarín Stadium (Sevilla)

Live Stream in the US: ESPN+

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The history between the two shows 10 wins for Real Betis, 32 for Barcelona, and 9 draws. Betis scored 66 goals, while the visitors scored 138 goals. The last match between them was played on December 4 and ended with The Cules winning 1-0.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game to be played between Real Betis and Barcelona on Matchday 35 of 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Barcelona. According to Caesars, The Cules have odds of +117, while Real Betis have +210. In addition, the draw would finish in a +270 payout.

