Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham matches Lionel Messi in stunning Champions League statistic

On Wednesday night, Real Madrid secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. The win provided much-needed relief for Los Blancos amidst an inconsistent season. While the standout headline was Kylian Mbappé‘s return to his electrifying best, another fascinating subplot emerged: Jude Bellingham matched Lionel Messi in a remarkable Champions League milestone.

Jude Bellingham’s brilliance on the European stage has elevated him into elite company. The 21-year-old midfielder, who registered two assists in the match, reached a total of 24 goal contributions in the Champions League—matching the tally Lionel Messi had achieved at the same age. One of Bellingham’s assists was particularly eye-catching: a daring backheel pass to Rodrygo, who finished with clinical precision.

Bellingham’s Champions League numbers now stand at 13 goals and 11 assists, with the potential to surpass the legendary Messi by scoring one more goal before his 22nd birthday on June 29. Moreover, he could also outshine Erling Haaland, who managed 26 goal contributions in the competition by the same age. However, Bellingham still trails teammate Kylian Mbappé, who had amassed an astonishing 37 Champions League goal contributions by the age of 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s bright spot: Mbappé’s resurgence

The victory against Salzburg featured a stellar offensive display by Madrid. Rodrygo’s brace in the 23rd and 34th minutes, a Mbappé strike in the 48th, and two goals from Vinícius Júnior in the 55th and 77th sealed the dominant performance. While the result keeps Madrid’s hopes of advancing to the final eight alive, what excites fans even more is the resurgence of Kylian Mbappé.

Lionel Messi from Barcelona dribbles the ball against Sergio Ramos, Sami Khedira and Pepe from Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Mbappé admitted to struggling during his first months at Real Madrid after his blockbuster transfer last summer. “You always have to be calm and focus on your game and what you can improve,” Mbappé told reporters ahead of the match against Salzburg. “I knew I could change the situation, and now the situation has changed.”

Advertisement

see also Mbappe matches Henry’s goals in the Champions League: How far is he from Benzema’s record?

The French superstar had faced criticism following missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao in late 2024, confessing at the time that he had “hit rock bottom.” However, the 26-year-old has since rediscovered his best form, scoring eight goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions. His goal against Salzburg was yet another example of his renewed confidence, with his speed and decisive play once again proving unstoppable.

Advertisement

Looking ahead

With Bellingham on the verge of surpassing Messi’s early Champions League feats and Mbappé returning to his devastating peak, Real Madrid is gathering momentum at a critical juncture. As the final group stage game approaches, the duo’s form will be pivotal in keeping the soccer team’s hopes alive in their quest for European glory.