Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for Real Madrid vs Elche on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 28?

Real Madrid host Elche for Matchday 28 of LaLiga, but they will be without superstar forward Kylian Mbappe. The French captain remains sidelined with a sprained left knee, specifically affecting the lateral collateral ligament (LCL), an injury he has been battling since December.

This marks the fifth consecutive match Mbappe has missed. His absence began after a Champions League knockout victory over Benfica, followed by a league defeat to Getafe, a win over Celta Vigo, and the recent 3–0 thumping of Manchester City.

“The situation is not complicated. He’s getting better every day. His recovery is progressing as it should,” Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa explained during his Friday press conference. “We’ve made a plan, and it depends on his progress, but I think he’ll be fine”.

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The recurring knee issues for the 27-year-old began in December following an injury against Celta Vigo. Although he continued to play through discomfort while Real Madrid fought to stay in the title race and Champions League, the medical staff has now mandated a conservative treatment plan to avoid long-term damage.

Kylian Mbappe during the game vs Celta Vigo. (Getty Images)

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Optimism ahead of the rematch against Manchester City

Real Madrid carry significant momentum into the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 following a dominant 3–0 victory over Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu. The hero of the night was Federico Valverde, who delivered a historic first-half hat-trick to dismantle the Citizens.

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see also Vinicius Jr. equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time Real Madrid Champions League assist mark

As the Spanish Giants prepare for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 17, head coach Arbeloa expressed strong optimism regarding Kylian Mbappe’s availability.

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While the French forward remains ruled out for today’s domestic clash with Elche, Arbeloa confirmed the plan is for Mbappe to travel to Manchester. “He won’t be available tomorrow [vs. Elche], but I expect he’ll travel to Manchester,” Arbeloa told reporters.

However, the medical staff remains cautious. Mbappe’s availability for the starting XI will be a day-to-day evaluation. Given the comfortable 3–goal aggregate lead, Arbeloa may opt to keep the superstar as a reserve to avoid any risk of re-aggravating his LCL injury, prioritizing his long-term fitness for the final stretch of the season.

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