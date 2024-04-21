Real Madrid got a massive win against Barcelona in El Clasico to 'lock' another title in La Liga.

Real Madrid took an 11-point advantage over Barcelona with a 3-2 win in El Clasico. Thanks to a late goal by Jude Bellingham, La Liga title is almost secured for the famous Merengues.

It’s been a glorious week for Carlo Ancelotti and his players. Last Wednesday, a historic display at Etihad Stadium eliminated Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Now, a devastating blow for their archrival put them on track to hoist the league trophy for a 36th time in club history. Andreas Christensen gave Barcelona an early lead (6′), but Real Madrid came back with a controversial penalty kick converted by Vinicius (18′).

In the second half, Barça answered after a goal by Fermin (69′). However, as it has happened on many occasions, Real Madrid got an epic comeback with Lucas Vazquez (73′) and Jude Bellingham (90+1′).

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Highlights and goals

After a new victory in El Clasico, Real Madrid have 81 points and these are their remaining matches in La Liga: Real Sociedad, Cadiz, Granada, Alaves, Villarreal and Betis.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are on an almost impossible task to catch the leaders with 70 points and this schedule: Valencia, Girona, Real Sociedad, Almeria, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.