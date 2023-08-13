Real Madrid received some very concerning news ahead of the 2023-24 season. With Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, the Merengues had to search for his replacement, which they are set to unveil this week.

The campaign has just started, and Real Madrid is already facing difficulties. Before their debut in the 2023-24 LaLiga season, the team was informed about Thibaut Courtois’ injury, which will keep him out for the entire year.

The starting goalkeeper tore his ACL prior to the team’s debut. Andriy Lunin is his backup, but Real Madrid is not very confident about entrusting the job to the Ukrainian player. Therefore, they are set to unveil their new signing to replace the Belgian this week.

Report: Real Madrid agree terms with Spanish goalie to replace Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid started the 2023-24 campaign in the worst way possible. The team has lost both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao due to ACL injuries, leaving them out of the field for the entire season.

It is the Belgian’s injury that worries the team the most. Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world today, so it will be very difficult to find someone who can fill his shoes.

The club is aware of this situation, and they won’t make a blockbuster move for a star goalkeeper. However, the Merengues are set to add a player who has experience in the Premier League to replace Courtois while he is sidelined.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid will unveil Kepa Arrizabalaga as their new goalkeeper this week. The Spanish player will arrive on a loan deal with no option to buy clause; he will return to Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

Kepa is poised to compete against Lunin for the starting job. Carlo Ancelotti, the team’s coach, stated that the Ukrainian would replace Courtois, but this signing could shake things up, given Arrizabalaga’s greater experience.