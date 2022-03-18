Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash off on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 29th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. However, the home side will use the new black fourth kit against, and the away team, on the other hand, will wear the Senyera uniform. Here, find out why!

Why will Real Madrid play in black jersey and Barcelona in yellow and red for El Clasico?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on the Matchday 29 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. It will be their 183rd La Liga El Clasico meeting this Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM (ET).

The home side Real Madrid are the minimal favorites in head-to-head league clashes, having celebrated a victory on 76 occasions so far; Barcelona have grabbed a triumph 72 times to this day, and a grand number of even 35 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 24, 2021, when the Whites snatched a late 2-1 thriller win away at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Why will both teams wear unusual kits?

Real Madrid have been known in the world for their white kits and Barcelona for their blue and red colors. However, when these biggest rivals in Spanish soccer meet in La Liga on Sunday, neither of them will wear their recognizable jerseys.

Los Blancos have revealed that they will play with their special edition fourth black jerseys. The jersey is black, with white stripes, and it was uniquely made by Yohji Yamamoto and Adidas for the 120th anniversary of the club. In addition, Barca will not step on the field in their traditional colors either.

Instead, they will put on their special Senyera fourth kit. The Catalan flag was the inspiration for the jersey which was released in November 2019 and was meant to be worn just for a select few games. Moreover, they have worn the Senyera uniforms for the last four seasons.