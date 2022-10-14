Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a new edition of “El Clasico” for the Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this exciting game.

In a new edition of “El Clasico” (the most important game in the Spanish League) Barcelona will visit Real Madrid (the two leaders with 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu for Matchday 9 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Sunday, October 15. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Always a duel between these two teams is an event that all soccer fans around the world want to see. And if, in addition, the two come to the game as leaders and undefeated, the game undoubtedly becomes more important since nothing less than the top of the standings is at stake. At the moment both have 22 points, the product of 7 wins and a draw.

However, although in La Liga they arrive undefeated, in the UEFA Champions League in the week, both had not very auspicious performances. Real Madrid achieved a miraculous draw at the end of the game against Shakhtar, while Barcelona equalized 3-3 against Inter and complicated their qualification for the round of 16. We will see who of the two ends with a smile on a week that did not start from the better way.

Real Madrid possible lineup

Dani Ceballos will be out again due to a hamstring injury. Thibaut Courtois, with a back problem, would not make it to "El Clasico" either, so Andriy Lunin will replace him.

Antonio Rudiger had a nasty injury in the game against Shakhtar, but he would make it to the match against Barcelona, although Ancelotti would put Militao together with Alaba. Federico Valverde, for his part, is now ready to return to the lead.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Barcelona possible lineup

Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are still recovering from injuries. But except for these four players, the rest of the squad will be available.

Alejandro Balde would be the left back, while Raphinha would leave his place to Ansu Fati, forming the attack together with Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona probable starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati.

