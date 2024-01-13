Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 Spanish Super Cup in your country

Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the long awaited final of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup. The game will be played on Sunday, January 14 at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online free in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid are leaders in La Liga with 48 points in an incredible race for the title with Girona. Furthermore, they already have a 7-point advantage with Barcelona and 10 points over Atletico Madrid. In the Champions League, as usual, Real Madrid are favorites in the Round of 16 against RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been struggling recently. In the Champions League, they barely survived a final push in the group stage by Shakhtar Donetsk. La Liga has been the same story way behind Real Madrid. If Xavi loses this game, a big decision about his future in Spain might come.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 8 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Canada: 2 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8 PM

Denmark: 8 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Greece: 9 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Monday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 7 PM

Israel: 9 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Monday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 8 PM

Philippines: 3 AM (Monday)

Poland: 8 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Serbia: 8 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 8 PM

Sweden: 8 PM

Switzerland: 8 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 2 PM (ET)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Shahid, YouTube

Bangladesh: Shahid, YouTube

Belgium: Club RTL

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, GUIGO

Canada: Shahid, YouTube

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

Egypt: Shahid, YouTube

France: Molotov, L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Greece: Action 24

India: FanCode

Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI

Ireland: Shahid, YouTube

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Telelombardia

Jamaica: Shahid, YouTube

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: Shahid, YouTube

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: Shahid, YouTube

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Shahid, YouTube

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Norway: VG+

Philippines: RCTI+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Shahid, YouTube

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Shahid, YouTube

Singapore: Shahid, YouTube

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Supercopa de España

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Telelombardia

UAE: Shahid, YouTube

UK: Shahid, YouTube

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ABC App