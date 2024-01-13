Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the long awaited final of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup. The game will be played on Sunday, January 14 at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online free in the US on Fubo]
Real Madrid are leaders in La Liga with 48 points in an incredible race for the title with Girona. Furthermore, they already have a 7-point advantage with Barcelona and 10 points over Atletico Madrid. In the Champions League, as usual, Real Madrid are favorites in the Round of 16 against RB Leipzig.
Meanwhile, Barcelona have been struggling recently. In the Champions League, they barely survived a final push in the group stage by Shakhtar Donetsk. La Liga has been the same story way behind Real Madrid. If Xavi loses this game, a big decision about his future in Spain might come.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Monday)
Belgium: 8 PM
Brazil: 3 PM
Canada: 2 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8 PM
Denmark: 8 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Greece: 9 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Monday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Monday)
Ireland: 7 PM
Israel: 9 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Monday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Monday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 8 PM
Philippines: 3 AM (Monday)
Poland: 8 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Serbia: 8 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Monday)
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 8 PM
Sweden: 8 PM
Switzerland: 8 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 2 PM (ET)
How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Shahid, YouTube
Bangladesh: Shahid, YouTube
Belgium: Club RTL
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, GUIGO
Canada: Shahid, YouTube
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: Sport LIVE
Egypt: Shahid, YouTube
France: Molotov, L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Greece: Action 24
India: FanCode
Indonesia: RCTI+, RCTI
Ireland: Shahid, YouTube
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Telelombardia
Jamaica: Shahid, YouTube
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Malaysia: Shahid, YouTube
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: Shahid, YouTube
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Shahid, YouTube
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Norway: VG+
Philippines: RCTI+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Shahid, YouTube
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Shahid, YouTube
Singapore: Shahid, YouTube
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, Movistar Supercopa de España
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, Telelombardia
UAE: Shahid, YouTube
UK: Shahid, YouTube
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ABC App