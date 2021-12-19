Real Madrid current leaders of the La Liga, face Cadiz (a team that fights relegation) today, for Matchday 18 of the Spanish domestic league. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Today, December 19, the locals Real Madrid, current leaders of La Liga (with 8 points of difference over the second) will face off at the Santiago Bernabeú against Cadiz, a team that is in the 18th position. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this La Liga match.

Real Madrid is in an unbeatable position in La Liga. They come from 6 consecutive victories, the last of them against Atletico Madrid in the Derby and it would seem that they are unstoppable. In 17 games played, they have obtained 13 victories, 3 draws and 1 defeat for a total of 42 points, 8 more than their immediate pursuer, Sevilla.

On the side of Cadiz, the fight goes through trying to preserve the category. In 17 dates they have obtained only 13 points. Only Levante (8 points) and Getafe (12 points) have obtained less. Being in the 18th location of the standings, if La Liga ends at this moment, Cadiz would be relegated to the second division. That is why obtaining points is an imperative for the visitor.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Cadiz have met 35 times between La Liga and the Copa del Rey. As expected if we take into account what both teams have been throughout history, the “Merengues” dominate the statistics with 25 wins, 6 draws and only 4 wins for the Andalusian team. The match that both will play tomorrow will be the 36th played by these two rivals.

Real Madrid will go in search of increasing the difference they have with the second in the table of positions, Sevilla (who still owe a match) against a weak team such as Cadiz, which will go in search of the feat of beating nothing less than against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and thus be able to add points that allow them to stay in the first division (they are only 2 points behind Elche and Alaves, the last to be saved).

Something that also opens a bit of hope to Cadiz is that several important Madrid players will not play this match due to various reasons (most of them, because they are suspicious or positive of covid). Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Lunin, Marcelo, Carvajal, Isco and Mariano, are the players who will not be called up, which forced Ancelotti to summon 5 homegrown players to complete the roster.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Cadiz in the US

The game that will be played today, December 19 at the Santiago Bernabeu for the matchday 18 of La Liga between the leader of the standings, Real Madrid, and the Cadiz that seeks to get out of the bottom to be able to retain the category will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN+.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Real Madrid are the favorite by far (and despite the casualties) with -450 odds, while Cadiz have +1100. A tie would finish in a +600 payout.



DraftKings Real Madrid -450 Tie +600 Cadiz +1100

*Odds via DraftKings