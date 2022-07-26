Real Madrid take on Club America at Oracle Park in San Francisco for a 2022 Club Friendly game. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid vs Club America: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2022 Club Friendly

Real Madrid and Club America meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Spanish team lost in 'El Clasico', that defeat was by the minimum difference. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Real Madrid began their USA Tour with a 0-1 loss to Barcelona in Las Vegas, Nevada in another 'El Clasico' game outside Spain. That game was highly defensive and the Catalans scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute by Raphinha.

Club America are taking advantage of the fact that the big European teams are touring in the United States to play against them, but so far Club America has lost two games against Manchester City and Chelsea although the team showed good defensive control and both losses were 1-2.

Real Madrid vs Club America: Date

Real Madrid and Club America play for a 2022 Club Friendly game on Tuesday, July 26 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Mexicans know how to play against big European teams, but the Spanish don't want to lose again in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs Club America at this 2022 Club Friendly game

This 2022 Club Friendly game, Real Madrid and Club America at the Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, FOX Deportes, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Univision