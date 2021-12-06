Real Madrid will face off Inter tomorrow, December 7 in the last match of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the UCL in the US.

Tomorrow there will be one of the most attractive games of this closing of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Real Madrid will play at home against Inter Milan in a match that will define the first and second places in Group D, which they also share with the surprising Sheriff FC of Moldova and Shakhtar of Ukraine, both with no chances of reaching the next round. The game will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) and Fubo TV (free trial) in the US.

The Madrid team is two points above the Italians (Real Madrid 12; Inter 10), so a hypothetical tie would benefit the “Merengues”. For that reason, Simone Inzaghi's team will have to go yes or yes in search of the three points as a visitor in a stadium that is known to be always difficult to win for any team.

On the part of the locals, the climate is of greater relief after it was confirmed that the injury suffered by Karim Benzema, one of their main figures, on Saturday against Real Sociedad and for which he had to be replaced, was slight. Despite this, he would not be available for the game against Inter and his possible replacement would be the Serbian Jovic.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Inter: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In this edition, Real Madrid have been quite solid in general lines: they won four of five games. The only (and surprising) defeat came in the second game when, in an unusual way, they lost at home to Sheriff FC, a team that was supposed to be far inferior to Madrid. Leaving aside that match, the results have accompanied Carlo Ancelotti's team.

On the side of Inter, a somewhat complicated start with a loss at home to Real Madrid and a draw against Shakhtar on the road, they obtained three victories in a row: two against Sheriff and one against the Ukrainian team. In addition, it comes with a good one in Serie A: after drawing 1-1 against Milan in the City Derby, they won four consecutive games, the last of them 3-0 against Roma last Saturday.

As for head to head, they have met 18 times with 9 wins for Real Madrid, 7 for Inter and 2 draws. Tomorrow's game will be the 19th that they play between them. Among their most memorable matches are the UEFA final that they played in 1964 (Inter won 3-1), the semifinals that they played in 1986 (Inter won 3-1 in Italy and Real Madrid won 5-1 in Spain) and more recently the great game that the last edition of UEFA had in group stages, where the “Merengues” at home won 3-2.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Inter in the US

The match between Real Madrid and Inter will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and Fubo TV (Free Trial). Other options: TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW.

Real Madrid vs Inter: Predictions and Odds

For bookmakers (in this case, DraftKings) for this match, Real Madrid are favorites with odds of +125, while Inter Milan have odds of +235. A tie would result in a +235 payout.

DraftKings Real Madrid +125 Tie +235 Inter +235

* Odds via DraftKings