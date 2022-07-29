Real Madrid play against Juventus for a 2022 Soccer Champions Tour game part of the preseason. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Real Madrid and Juventus meet in the 2022 Soccer Champions Tour. This game will take place at Rose Bowl in Pasadena on July 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The defending UEFA Champions League champions are having a tough time in the United States. Here is all the related information about this Soccer Champions Tour game, a tournament that has Socios.com as official partner, including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (English and Español) (7-day free trial).

So far Real Madrid's preseason is a failure, they lost the first game in the United States and tied the second against Club America. This will be the last game of the USA preseason for Real Madrid before returning to Spain.

Juventus want the preseason to be a sign of the good form of the roster for the upcoming regular season in Italy and with the draw against Barcelona the team sent a message to the other teams not only in Italy but in the rest of Europe saying that they are ready for any tournament.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Storylines

Real Madrid won the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League and that makes them the best European team today, but the results in the preseason are poor so far. Real Madrid were supposed to win all of their 'easy' games in the United States but the first game of the tour was a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in Las Vegas during 'El Clasico'. After that game Real Madrid tied another game against Club America 2-2 in San Francisco.

Juvents have a better record than Real Madrid during the preseason as they won their first game against the Mexican side team Chivas Guadalajara 2-0. The second game in the United States for Juventus was a bit more complicated than the first, they played against Barcelona but the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Juventus in the U.S.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Predictions And Odds

Real Madrid want to close their United States tour with a victory and for this game they are favorites although not as strong as in other games. Juventus are underdogs but the tie against another Spanish team says a lot about the good defensive work of the Italian team. The best pick for this Soccer Champions Tour game is: Real Madrid.

---- Real Madrid --- Draw --- Juventus ---

