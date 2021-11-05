Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Madrid will welcome Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 37th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 28 occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano have grabbed a triumph just five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 28, 2019, when theRed Sashes surprised the Whites with a plain 1-0 win at home at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in the 2018/19 La Liga season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Storylines

Real Madrid have been off to a great start to the La Liga season. In their last five fixtures, they have grabbed two wins, two draws, and one loss (WDWLD). Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have been on a decent run, as they have been lost twice in the first four matches. In addition, they have managed two triumphs, and one draw (DWLWL).

The Whites currently sit in second place in La Liga with 24 points in 11 matches so far. On the other hand, Los Franjirrojos are placed four positions below them, in sixth place on the La Liga table with 20 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 30, 1977, when Rayo outfit surprisingly won with a final result of 3-2 at home. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, to be played on Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Real Madrid. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -280 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Rayo Vallecano have a +650 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 13, while a tie would result in a +450 payout.

FanDuel Real Madrid -280 Tie +450 Rayo Vallecano +650

* Odds by FanDuel