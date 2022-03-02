Leaders Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 La Liga. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will face each other for Matchday 27 of 2021-22 La Liga season. The hosts and leaders want to maintain their distance with the rest of the table. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

Los Blancos are coming to this match after defeating Alaves (3-0) and Rayo Vallecano (1-0) in their last games. They have 60 points in the table, six more than second-placed Sevilla, so they can’t get too comfortable.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad also won their last two league games against Osasuna (1-0) and Mallorca (0-2). The team is sixth in the standings with 44 points, just one point behind Atletico Madrid (5th) and Barcelona (4th).

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Date

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will face each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. They met for the last time in December, with Los Blancos winning 2-0 as visitors.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

The match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad for Matchday 27 of 2022-21 La Liga season to be played Saturday, March 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.