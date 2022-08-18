Barcelona will visit Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in a match for the second round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this Spanish league game in the US.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Date, time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga

After a disappointing start of the 2022-2023 La Liga season, Barcelona will be looking for their first win in the new Spanish league when they visit Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in a match for the second round of the tournament. Check out how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Xavi's side only managed to get a scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou in the opening round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Without Sergio Busquets, who was sent off in extra time against Rayo, Barcelona will play an attacking style from the start as they look to score their first goal of the Spanish league season.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad started their new campaign with the right foot. The team coached by Imanol Alguacil clinched a 1-0 away win over Cadiz in the opening round of the tournament.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Date

The match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona for the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be played on Sunday, August 21, at the Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in the US

The Real Sociedad vs Barcelona game to be played on Sunday at the Reale Arena for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.