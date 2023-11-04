Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 La Liga in your country

Real Sociedad and Barcelona meet in the 2023-2024 La Liga. This game will take place at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. Real Sociedad are currently in fifth place in the table, while Barcelona are in fourth place. Both teams are in good form, with Real Sociedad unbeaten in their last two games and Barcelona with a recent loss at home.

[Watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona online in the US free on Fubo]

Real Sociedad started the new La Liga season with good results, in the last five games they won three, lost one against Atletico Madrid 2-1 and tied a recent one against Rayo Vallecano 2-2.

Barcelona lost ‘El Clasico’ recently against Real Madrid 1-2 at home, even though they kept Real Madrid at bay for most of the game they could do nothing to prevent the ‘Casa Blanca’ won the game in the last minute.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Real Sociedad and Barcelona play for the 2023-2024 La Liga on Saturday, November 4 at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastián. Both teams are fighting to climb more spots on the table, so far their records are good, but anything could happen in this game knowing that Barcelona wants to put the recent defeat against Real Madrid behind them.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM November 5

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM November 5

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 10:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

India: 3:00 AM November 5

Indonesia: 4500 AM November 5

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM November 5

Malaysia: 5:00 AM November 5

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 AM November 5

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 12:00 AM November 5

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM November 5

Senegal: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 5:00 AM November 5

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM November 5

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM November 5

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV 2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN 1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18 JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN Italia

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Malta: TSN4 Malta

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: K-SPORT 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Plus+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo(7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes