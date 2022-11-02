Group E has the biggest club of the 2022-2023 Europa League, but their situation is not as good as expected. Manchester United will try to overtake Real Sociedad when they battle at Reale Arena on Matchday 6. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.
Manchester United had to settle with participating in this tournament after a disappointing Premier League. They are already qualified, though they still need to take the next step. The Red Devils currently sit second, three points behind their next opponent. Since they lost 1-0 in their first head-to-head and they have a worse goal differential, they must win by at least two goals to leapfrog their rival. That could be huge since it would mean avoiding playing against teams coming from the Champions League such as Barcelona.
For Real Sociedad, the situation is much better when it comes to taking the first place. Returning from Old Trafford with a victory is what keeps them ahead, but their better goal differential gives them some extra margin for error. If the Spanish club gets a triumph, ties or loses by just one goal, they will win the group to skip a complicated round.
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Real Sociedad will Manchester United at Reale Arena on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (November 4)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Cameroon: 6:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM
Costa Rica: 11:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 01:45 AM (November 4)
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Japan: 2:45 AM (November 4)
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 4)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (November 4)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Senegal: 5:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 4)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 4)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK : 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, Fox Sports Premium
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, RTL+, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+