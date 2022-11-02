Real Sociedad will receive Manchester United at Reale Arena on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League trying to hold on to the first place. Stay here to know out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Group E has the biggest club of the 2022-2023 Europa League, but their situation is not as good as expected. Manchester United will try to overtake Real Sociedad when they battle at Reale Arena on Matchday 6. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Manchester United had to settle with participating in this tournament after a disappointing Premier League. They are already qualified, though they still need to take the next step. The Red Devils currently sit second, three points behind their next opponent. Since they lost 1-0 in their first head-to-head and they have a worse goal differential, they must win by at least two goals to leapfrog their rival. That could be huge since it would mean avoiding playing against teams coming from the Champions League such as Barcelona.

For Real Sociedad, the situation is much better when it comes to taking the first place. Returning from Old Trafford with a victory is what keeps them ahead, but their better goal differential gives them some extra margin for error. If the Spanish club gets a triumph, ties or loses by just one goal, they will win the group to skip a complicated round.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Real Sociedad will Manchester United at Reale Arena on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, November 3.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (November 4)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Cameroon: 6:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM

Costa Rica: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 12:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 01:45 AM (November 4)

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Japan: 2:45 AM (November 4)

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 4)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (November 4)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Senegal: 5:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 4)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 4)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK : 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: RMC Sport 4, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, Fox Sports Premium

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, RTL+, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+