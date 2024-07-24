Reece James and Enzo Maresca gave their opinion on the Enzo Fernandez video that has shocked Chelsea.

The Chelsea captain, Reece James, opened up with regards to the video showing teammate Enzo Fernandez signing a song that had racial and homophobic tones. Fernandez was unfollowed by various teammates at Chelsea and has faced public outcry over the video.

Now reported by Argentine outlet Diario Ole, Reece James gave his thoughts on the video in question stating, “We talked a bit about his viewpoint on what happened and he explained the situation. Obviously, it’s a difficult situation. I think Enzo knows he made a mistake. He raised his hand and apologized to the club, his teammates, and the offended people.”

Fernandez has since apologized both privately and publicly over the video which made reference to the African decent of various members of the French national team.

Enzo Maresca speak out on Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea’s latest head coach Enzo Maresca also echoed the comments made by his captain in a press conference over Enzo Fernandez:

‘I think it’s quite easy in terms of the player did a statement apologizing, the club did the same.I don’t think there’s something to add in terms of this situation, it’s already clear and clarified.’

‘In the end they are all human beings. I don’t think there is any bad intention from any one of them. So I don’t think when Enzo comes back we’ll have any kind of problem.

Enzo Maresca

“As I said, the player already clarified the situation, the club did the same, there is nothing to add and once again, I think they are not bad persons or human beings, it can happen, but I don’t think it’s any problem at all. I spoke with Enzo, I spoke with all of them, as I said, the player already did a statement apologizing, so it’s quite clear.”

The Premier League has yet to issue their stance on the Enzo Fernandez video and if the player will receive any sanctions. Fernandez could be in major trouble as the former River Plate star could face sanctions from FIFA, Conmebol, and the English FA.