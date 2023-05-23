Barcelona is dreaming of a return of Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi, for that the club has blacklisted 11 players they will offload in order to make room for the World Cup winner.

The move is designed to have Barcelona comply with financial fair play and be able to hold Messi on their books. In order for Messi to return to Barcelona the club must fall into line with LaLiga’s strict financial policy, and the move must be approved by the league upon review.

Messi has offers from Saudi Arabia and a pending mega offer from Major League Soccer but will not announce any move until after the Ligue 1 season with PSG.

11 players Barcelona plan to offload for Lionel Messi return

According to Sport, Barcelona have created a list of 11 players they are willing to part ways in order to secure the return of Lionel Messi. Those players are:

Abde Ezzalzouli: Premier League clubs are said to be interested.

Clément Lenglet: Tottenham could be a possible destination.

Sergiño Dest: Atlético Madrid are said to be interested.

Nico González: Sevilla or a Premier League club could sign him.

Samuel Umtiti: Has interest from French clubs.

Álex Collado: Transfer listed.

Ansu Fati: Transfer listed.

Ferran Torres: Juventus and Atlético Madrid are interested in the player who disappointed this season.

Pablo Torre: Looking for loan move.

Jordi Alba: Has Serie A interest.

Frank Kessié: Serie A interest.