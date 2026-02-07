Where to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will play against Mallorca in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The La Liga title race is tightening by the week, and Barcelona can’t afford any missteps as they cling to a slim lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table. They’ll face a Mallorca side riding a confidence boost after a key win over Sevilla, a result that lifted them just above the relegation line but left little breathing room.

Mallorca’s urgency could make them a dangerous opponent, while Barcelona look to protect their spot in the championship chase—don’t miss a game that could have major implications at both ends of the table.

When will the Barcelona vs Mallorca match be played?

Barcelona take on Mallorca on Saturday, February 7, for the Matchday 23 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Mallorca in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.