Barcelona are facing yet another new process as Xavi Hernandez took the reins of the club and more changes could come their way. A player who has barely featured for the club lately could leave Barca soon unless the new boss has another idea.

Things are changing in Barcelona - again. Not long ago, Ronald Koeman was appointed as the club needed a man from the house to restore their identity. But here we are, with Barca looking for the same thing with Xavi Hernandez.

The new head coach is facing a huge challenge early in his managerial career with his beloved club stuck in a financial crisis and sitting in a tough spot just a few months into the 2021-22 season.

Barca aren't where they'd want to be in the La Liga table and their start to the Champions League campaign has also left much to be desired. But with Xavi there's hope again at Camp Nou, even for players whose days would be numbered if it weren't for the new coach.

Barcelona flop would have no future at Camp Nou unless Xavi thinks otherwise

One of the reasons why Barca have struggled so bad over the last few seasons was their signings. Los Cules splashed the cash for players who have significantly fallen short of expectations, and some of them are still in their squad.

Their efforts to get rid of them in the summer were unsuccessful, which is why, for instance, Samuel Umtiti continues at the club. According to Sport, however, Barcelona aim to rescind his contract once and for all in January.

After being limited to just 16 appearances last season, the French center-back has not played a single minute in the 2021-22 while the club wants to offload his expensive salary. But with Xavi there could be an opportunity of redemption for the 28-year-old.

The new boss' message from the beginning was very clear: everyone would be considered regardless of their previous situations. So, it remains to be seen whether Xavi will actually give Umtiti a chance before the winter transfer window.