The Ronald Koeman era is officially over, according to reports. Barcelona have fired him weeks ago but had yet to reach an agreement with the Dutchman for the termination of his contract. Los Cules would have saved €2m, but that's nothing with all they have to pay him.

For the soccer community, Ronald Koeman's days in Barcelona were over weeks ago. However, the club had yet to officially rescind the Dutchman's contract, a situation that looked quite ugly for Los Cules.

Like any person who loses a job, Koeman was understood to be very disgruntled with the decision and wouldn't make his departure easy for the Catalans. However, after a lengthy negotiation, an agreement has reportedly been reached by the parties involved.

According to reports, the Blaugrana were able to rescind the contract in a friendly way, as Koeman settled for less money than expected. But even with Barca saving up to €2 million, they'll still have to pay the former manager a lot.

Ronald Koeman's return to Barcelona as first team manager didn't end well, in terms of results. He was appointed by Josep Maria Bartomeu's board as the club needed to get back to the top, but Joan Laporta ended up firing him as he didn't reverse the club's fortunes at all.

El Periodico de Catalunya reports that Barcelona reached an agreement with Ronald Koeman to pay him €10 million to terminate his contract, saving €2m of the €12 million the Dutchman was entitled to claim.

Things may have not gone well for Koeman at the helm of the club, but his legacy as one of the club's best defenders remains untouched. In 1992, his free-kick goal in extra time handed Barcelona their first European Cup (now Champions League). Many years later, he has to leave the club in a worse situation, but at least it's on good terms.