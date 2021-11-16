Things will continue changing in Barcelona following Xavi Hernandez's return to the club as first team manager. Haunted by a financial crisis, the club would put one of their best players for sale to raise funds for new signings.

The last few seasons haven't been easy for Barcelona, but it seems like they hit rock bottom this year. Lionel Messi is gone, the club's finances are in critical condition, and their start to the La Liga and Champions League isn't encouraging.

Xavi Hernandez has a tough ordeal ahead of him. Not only he has to lift the team's spirits and deliver results fast, but he has to do so with a weakened squad that will hardly see any upgrade in the near future.

Barca have no funds to afford expensive signings, which is why they're getting used to target out-of-contract players. That's how they landed Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia, Sergio Kun Aguero, and Dani Alves. Even though they'd continue with that formula, Los Cules also want to cash in and attempt more ambitious transfers.

Barcelona: The star who could be up for sale to cash in

Barcelona have a number of players they wanted to get rid of in the summer, but no team were interested in them. So, as they struggle to cash in for those names, they'd sell one of their best players just to satisfy that financial need.

According to Jose Alvarez of Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Barcelona are willing to accept an offer for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has been one of the few players who have performed well for Barca even in the worst moments, but it seems like the club sees this possibility as the only way to make money.

de Jong arrived for €75m in the summer of 2019 and has quickly established himself in the starting eleven. Manchester City and Juventus have been previously linked with the former Ajax star, who won't be lacking in offers if Barca decide to put him on the transfer list.