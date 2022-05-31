The 25-year-old Netherlands international has a clear idea as to where he’d like to be next season. Find out what de Jong has decided!

Report: Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has made up his mind as to where he’d like to play next season

For Frenkie de Jong it’s been a season full of rumors, possible exits, and deadline transfers, none of which took place. de Jong played 32 games in LaLiga this season and scored 3 goals and added 3 assists on the year despite all the transfer talks.

de Jong was a part of a long list of players the Catalan media has been trying to show the door, fellow teammates Sergiño Dest and Ousmane Dembélé were also subject to transfer rumors throughout the year.

In an interview with ESPN the Netherlands international has had enough of all the transfer talks and has made it clear what his future plans are. Here is where Frenkie de Jong wants to be when it comes to his club career.

In the ESPN interview Frenkie de Jong stated, "I'd prefer to stay at Barcelona, I've said that before. Barcelona have been the club of my dreams since I was a kid… If other clubs call, I'll take the call, of course, but I don't want to talk about rumors anymore. I feel good in Barcelona. Contacts? There is no agreement or anything official."

de Jong made his feelings clear after once again rumors began to circulate that the midfielder is a target of Premier League side Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is stated to be a big fan of de Jong, but the midfielder has made it clear he wants to continue his time at dream club Barcelona.

