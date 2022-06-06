The 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder wants to commit to Barcelona but growing interest from the club on another player could force a move.

Report: Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong may be used as swap bait as Xavi has interest in Premier League star

Frenkie De Jong has done all he can to stay at Barcelona, the Netherlands international has played 98 LaLiga games and scored 8 goals in three seasons at the club. Still De Jong has been one of many players on Xavi’s roster that have been singled out as possible transfer chips.

De Jong did state that he wanted to commit to Barcelona for the foreseeable future, but the financial situation at the club and their pressing need to improve other areas of the roster could have De Jong as the odd man out.

According to Fernando Polo, Barcelona have set their sights on a Manchester City player and that Frenkie De Jong could be used as a bargaining chip to get the transfer across the finish line.

Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva

The player in question that Barcelona has their eye on is 27-year-old Portuguese international Bernardo Silva. Silva played in 35 Premier League matches this season recording 8 goals and 4 assists. Silva was a starter at City for 87% of their lineups last season.

The former Monaco winger has a contract at the club until 2025 and given that Barcelona is in such a financial bind, De Jong would be a part of the negotiations to facilitate a move.

Guardiola favors Silva’s talents and publicly said that Barcelona would “have a difficult time” in signing the Portuguese star. Pep was able to convince Silva to stay at the club and would like the winger to stay longer.