Sadio Mane's current level places him among the world's best forwards. The Senegalese can adapt to the circumstances of the game and can play on the wing or as a striker, his quality of play makes him a difficult player for opponents to stop and a key player for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is a vital player in Jurgen Klopp's squad. After the arrival of Luis Diaz, Mane had to adapt to a new position, but his quality of play did not disappear. "I have known Mane for six years, and as far as I know him, he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself," said the German coach about the Senegalese.

Mane joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton in exchange for €41,200,000. Since then, he has played 268 games, scored 120 goals, and provided 48 assists. He has also won 6 titles and was the Premier League's top scorer in the 2018-2019 season with 22 goals netted. However, Liverpool and Mane's paths could be parted.

Bayern Munich ahead of PSG and Real Madrid in race to sign Sadio Mane

Mane is a crucial player for Liverpool, this season he played 46 games out of a possible 51, but it seems that the player would not see a bad change of scenery. A few weeks ago, rumors began to circulate that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the 30-year-old.

And apparently, this rumor is becoming more and more real. The German club have made Mane their primary target for the summer transfer window, according to reports. Bild have now reported that the Senegalese's agents met with Bayern Munich officials in Mallorca to discuss a potential deal.

Bayern Munich are said to be in pole position to sign Mane this summer, despite PSG's interest. The French club's recent deal with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele would have seen PSG pull out of the race.

Mane was also connected in the last hours with Real Madrid, after Mbappe renewed with PSG, El Merengue started looking for new players to sign. But both the player and the club are focused on the 2021-2022 Champions League Final to be played on May 28.

Mane's contract with Liverpool expires in June 2023, and it appears there has been no progress in talks between the player's agent and Reds officials. The Senegalese currently earns 6 million euros per year, a salary that Bayern Munich could easily afford to pay.

The player himself has also not indicated that he wants to stay at Liverpool or that he has any desire to leave. The only thing he said was: "If I stay or not, I'll say it after the Champions League Final".

Mane joining Bayern Munich will undoubtedly put the Reds in a tight spot, but Barcelona would benefit from such a move. According to Sky Sport, Bayern Munich will only sell Robert Lewandowski if they previously secure the signings of two players who can replace the Pole superstar. The players in question are Sasa Kalajdzic and Mane.