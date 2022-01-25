Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation of Ronald Araujo in Barcelona as the Uruguayan center-back is understood to have rejected the club's first contract extension offer.

Amid a delicate financial situation, Barcelona are going through their worst season in recent years. Out of the UEFA Champions League, the Catalans have also been eliminated from the Copa del Rey recently and sit fifth in La Liga.

However, the youth talent in Xavi Hernandez's squad is the reason for optimism at Camp Nou. Things will probably not be easy for Barca in the short term, but as long as they keep their young prospects, the future could be much brighter.

That's why they signed the likes of Pedri and Ansu Fati to new contracts a few months ago. Barcelona's intention is to do the same with Gavi and Ronald Araujo, but the latter has reportedly turned down their opening offer to extend his deal, which expires in June 2023.

Chelsea, Man United eye Ronald Araujo as he rejects Barcelona's first contract extension offer

According to Marca, the Uruguay international has rejected the first contract extension offer from his current employers as he expects the club to improve the terms of the new agreement.

Although the report notes that the relationship between Araujo and Barca's hierarchy is still good and talks will resume later, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on the 22-year-old center-back.

The Blues are in danger of losing three defenders at the end of the season with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Cesar Azpilicueta all running out of contract. The Red Devils, on the other hand, don't have many young defenders in their roster. If the months go by and Barcelona fails to hand Araujo a satisfying offer, we can expect a lot of clubs going after him.