With the rumors that Erik ten Hag is ready to step in as coach of Manchester United, CR7 is one of nine other players that could face the cut before the start of next season.

Manchester United has had a season to forget, after having a very encouraging start: bad play, injuries, and a coaching change has left the Red Devils in seventh place in the Premier League. The team's recent run of games has been nothing but inconsistent, winning 2, drawing 2, and losing 1. Still the club is way off of the mark and hoping to crawl into Champions League positions.

Pundits and former players have not been kind to the team this season from Cristiano Ronaldo’s age to the coaching staff, no one has been safe from criticism. Now it would appear that light is at the end of the tunnel as rumors continue to mount that Erik ten Hag of Ajax will coach the team next season.

With Erik ten Hag possibly coming in, The Sun is reporting on the list of possible reinforcements and players on the chopping block at Manchester United for next season.

Players Manchester United want to get rid of

The list of players that according to The Sun will leave Manchester United if ten Hag comes in are: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Diago Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until next season, and it looks un-feasible that the club will just let the Portuguese superstar walk. Ronaldo still means big bucks in terms of marketing for the club and the Red Devils could still use Ronaldo in other capacities, super sub, the question would be if Ronaldo would accept a lesser role at the club.

Players that will most likely be leaving due to their contracts being up are Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard, with the club content on letting them go.

Possible incoming transfers for Manchester United

Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham are all on the list of possible signings with Phillips being the most likely summer catch for the Red Devils.

Declan Rice would command a huge transfer fee that United might not be ready to spend at the moment, while Jude Bellingham is a hot prospect that Borussia Dortmund would not sell unless a huge offer would come in.