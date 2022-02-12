Paulo Dybala's future has remained uncertain since the Argentine's contract with Juventus ends this summer. However, new reports suggest that he wants to stay in Italy, despite rumors linking him with Premier League clubs.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus, Paulo Dybala assumed a more prominent role for Juventus. However, in recent times, the Argentine forward has been linked with Premier League clubs, such as Chelsea and Tottenham, as his contract ends this summer.

The 28-year-old and the Italian giant have been in talks about his contract since the end of the last season. It has been reported that negotiations haven’t been easy and it was assumed that the player would like to leave the club, in which he has been since 2015.

With only six months left for negotiations, the player is inevitably being strongly linked with an exit. Recently, it was reported that Thomas Tuchel would like to sign the Argentine for next season, as he isn’t happy with the lack of goals from his squad.

Dybala wants to stay at Juventus despite interest from Premier League clubs

Italian soccer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Wet Freunde and said that Dybala “wants to stay at Juventus otherwise he would have signed with another club. He can sign with every club now because he's free.”

However, his actual future will depend on whatever the club offers him. "If he decided to wait for Juventus' appointment at the end of February, it is because he wants to stay. It depends on what offer Juventus will give to Paulo and his agent,” Di Marzio said.

While many saw Dusan Vlahovic’s signing as a threat for the Argentine, Di Marzio believes that this would actually help Dybala stay with the Old Lady. "Dybala understood that Juventus wants to create an important club for the future and the feeling with Vlahovic was, from the beginning, very exciting and amazing on and off the field," said Di Marzio.

Last October, journalist Fabrizio Romano also reported that Dybala would sign a new deal with Juventus until 2025. However, since then, nothing has advanced. Meanwhile, he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any other club.