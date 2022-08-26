The future of Frenkie de Jong at FC Barcelona was one of the biggest talking points during the offseason as the Dutchman seemed to be on the way out. According to a report, he has made a decision.

This transfer window saw FC Barcelona highly engaged in several negotiations to recruit new talent. After a troubling season, Xavi Hernandez got to work to try and improve his roster, which was a bit weakened since the club suffered a financial crisis.

In one of the best summers in recent years, Barca landed the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde. However, they had to figure out different ways to register them in La Liga.

Sponsorship deals did much of the job, as Barca struggled to offload other players' contracts. The club was reportedly open to selling Frenkie de Jong unless he accepted to restructure his contract, which led to one of the biggest sagas of the summer. According to a report, the Dutch player has made up his mind.

Report: Frenkie de Jong wants to stay in Barcelona

After being linked with a potential move, the former Ajax star has reportedly opted to stay. According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Frenkie de Jong has decided to continue at FC Barcelona even if it means to restructure his deal.

The report claims that the Dutchman is ready to sit down and discuss the new terms of his contract, being open to reduce or defer his salary. De Jong signed a new deal with Barca in October 2020, extending his contract until 2026 to reduce his salary in the next two seasons and spread the remaining €18m in the next four years.

Barca have been trying to convince de Jong to change those terms again and had reportedly threatened legal action for alleged criminal activity in his renewal. De Jong has drawn interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, but he is believed to have no interest in leaving the Camp Nou.

After all, it looks like he's willing to take a pay cut so that Barca can bring in more talent before the transfer deadline. The Spanish side is heavily linked with a move for Man City star Bernardo Silva, but it may depend on what happens with de Jong.